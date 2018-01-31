Can Higher Minimum Wages Keep People From Ending Up In Prison?

People who’ve been in prison often struggle to stay out of prison. About a third of the 600,000 men and women who exit the corrections system each year re-offend within three years.

This is bad for individuals and their families as well as society at large. We now spend at least $80 billion a year locking people up. Reducing the recidivism rate just a few percentage points could mean hundreds of millions in savings for state budgets.

So here’s one idea: increase the value of work through higher minimum wages and Earned Income Tax Credits (where taxes are refunded to low-income workers). When ex-cons are paid more, they are less likely to renew a life of criminal activity, a new study shows (though the effect may turn negative if minimum wages go too high).

Economists Amanda Agan, at Rutgers University, and Mike Makowsky, at Clemson University, studied prison release records for 6 million offenders exiting the prison system between 2000 and 2014. Then they looked at how 200 state and federal minimum wage increases, and 21 state EITC programs, affected re-offending rates. For each 8% increase in minimum wages, they found the rate of re-offending within the first year dropped by 2%–a pretty big reduction given the life-impacts and dollars at stake.

“It’s a big number because going to prison and not going to prison are fundamentally different life paths,” Makowsky tells Fast Company. “You can make the argument that direct labor and wage policies have a substantial effect on a would-be criminal’s decision-making–whether they commit a crime.” (The study covers only drug and property crime, not violent crime.)

The researchers found higher EITCs reduced recidivism only for women. That’s because such policies cover only parents with custodial rights and men rarely get custody of their children when they come out of prison. But extending the EITC to men without children–as many policymakers, left and right, want to do–might extend the re-offending-reducing benefits. “I think our paper presents a strong argument for untying the EITC from whether you have children,” Makowsky says.

Minimum wages are controversial. Economists argue constantly about whether forcing companies to pay higher amounts is a good idea. The latest fight centers on Seattle where dueling studies have found, on the one hand, little effect on employment levels, and, on the other, fairly serious negative effects. The second study, from the University of Washington, revealed that when employers began paying new minimum wages of up to $13 an hour, they tended to cut hours, reducing overall pay.