People think Reese Witherspoon has three legs on the Vanity Fair cover

Vanity Fair has come out with its latest cover, featuring the likes of Oprah, Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, and others (including, for some reason, its own departing editor, Graydon Carter). Reese Witherspoon is also on it, and I’m just asking questions here: Does she have three legs in the cover photo?

If you look closely, it looks like she has three legs. And Twitter agrees that it certainly looks like she has three legs.

Let’s look closer.

Three legs? Is that three legs???? (Members of the Fast Company‘s photo team say that it is not three legs.)

But, I repeat: THREE LEGS???????

Very Important Update:

Another Very Important Update:

Does Oprah have THREE HANDS??????

