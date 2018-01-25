People think Reese Witherspoon has three legs on the Vanity Fair cover

Vanity Fair has come out with its latest cover, featuring the likes of Oprah, Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, and others (including, for some reason, its own departing editor, Graydon Carter). Reese Witherspoon is also on it, and I’m just asking questions here: Does she have three legs in the cover photo?

If you look closely, it looks like she has three legs. And Twitter agrees that it certainly looks like she has three legs.

I don’t consider Reese as sitting on Oprah but I do wonder about Reese’s 3 legs??? pic.twitter.com/MSgx2ODkXH — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018

Let’s look closer.

Her flesh is not the same color as the inside of her dress. pic.twitter.com/xW6343LpVW — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018

Three legs? Is that three legs???? (Members of the Fast Company‘s photo team say that it is not three legs.)

But, I repeat: THREE LEGS???????

Very Important Update:

Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ????( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

Another Very Important Update: