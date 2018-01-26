Burger King’s Net Neutrality, CBS Keeps NFL Simple: Top 5 Ads Of The Week

How much would you pay to get a Whopper RIGHT NOW? I mean, we’ve all theoretically offered up our left arm, or maybe a middle toe, in a hyperbolic plea for munchies, but what about an IRL $26? This is the premise Burger King and agency David Miami used in their hilariously genius new ad that aimed to explain the debate over net neutrality using the fast feeder’s signature burger. By distilling an often confusing issue down to its brass tacks–the prospect of paying much more for a service we’re already used to getting at a much lower price–the brand not only got itself bucketloads of earned media impressions, but also likely just created thousands, if not millions, of new net neutrality advocates. Onward!

Burger King “Whopper Neutrality”

What: A Burger King ad that uses the Whopper to raise awareness on the issue of net neutrality.

Who: Burger King, David Miami

Why we care: Just a perfect metaphor and way to address a serious issue with a sense of humor. If people get this ticked off over lunch, imagine how pissed they’ll be if Netflix starts demanding those extra charges. Bonus creative troll points to The King for the nod to FCC chairman Ajit Pai’s ridiculously gargantuan Reese’s coffee mug.

CBS “Teasing John Malkovich”

What: A preview teaser for the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who: CBS

Why we care: As I said earlier this week, this isn’t Malkovich’s first NFL rodeo, but damn if he doesn’t just nail it once again. Maybe it’s the juxtaposition of a serious thespian with our most brutal of pro sports, but the pairing between Malkovich’s intensity and the NFL’s penchant for drama is just this side of perfect.