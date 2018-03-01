advertisement
Your Creative Calendar: 99 Things To See, Hear, And Read This March

Get ready to return to “Atlanta,” get your ass kicked by Jessica Jones, rekindle your love affair with The Breeders, and . . . get ready again, with “Ready Player One.”

By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the streaming platform will be premiering roughly 700 original series worldwide this year. Personally, I would’ve believed it if they’d said they were premiering 700 shows this week. Hell is watching 700 first episodes of new TV shows, absorbing so much clunky exposition and evaluating whether you want to even bother with a second episode. Luckily, running parallel to all that brand new Netflix content–some of which will indeed be awesome–is a deluge of returning favorites, like Atlanta, Silicon Valley, and–sigh–Roseanne, which may not still be the favorite it once was, considering its creator’s odd pivot of late. In any case, have a look below at our roundup of the shows, movies, music, and books you can expect this month on your computer screen, at the box office, and on your phone while commuting to work.

MOVIES IN THEATRES

MOVIES AT HOME

MUSIC

TV

BOOKS TO READ

  • The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea, out March 6.
  • Awayland: Stories by Ramona Ausubel, out March 6.
  • Happiness by Aminatta Forna, out March 6.
  • The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo, out March 6.
  • Girls Burn Brighter by Shobha Rao, out March 6.
  • The Merry Spinster: Tales of Everyday Horror by Mallory Ortberg, out March 13.
  • The Red Word by Sarah Henstra, out March 13.
  • The Parking Lot Attendant by Nafkote Tamirat, out March 13.
  • Men and Apparitions by Lynne Tillman, out March 13.
  • The Gunners by Rebecca Kauffman, out March 20.
  • Tangerine by Christine Mangan, out March 20.
  • Stray City by Chelsey Johnson, out on March 20.

[Photo Illustration: Daisy Korpics for Fast Company; Hard Sun: Robert Viglasky, courtesy of Hulu; Hap and Leonard: Jace Downs, courtesy of Sundance TV; Tomb Raider: Ilze Kitshoff, courtesy Warner Brothers; Allure: courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films; Traffic Stop: courtesy of HBO; Thoroughbreds: Claire Folger, courtesy of Focus Features; American Idol: Eric Liebowitz, courtesy of ABC; The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling: Bonnie Schiffman, courtesy of HBO; Jessica Jones: David Giesbrecht, courtesy of Netflix; A Series of Unfortunate Events: Joseph Lederer, courtesy of Netflix; For The People: Craig Sjodin, courtesy of ABC; A Wrinkle in Time: courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures; The Death of Stalin: courtesy of Gaumont; Gringo: courtesy of Amazon Studios; Rise: Peter Kramer, courtesy of NBC]

