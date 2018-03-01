Your Creative Calendar: 99 Things To See, Hear, And Read This March

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the streaming platform will be premiering roughly 700 original series worldwide this year. Personally, I would’ve believed it if they’d said they were premiering 700 shows this week. Hell is watching 700 first episodes of new TV shows, absorbing so much clunky exposition and evaluating whether you want to even bother with a second episode. Luckily, running parallel to all that brand new Netflix content–some of which will indeed be awesome–is a deluge of returning favorites, like Atlanta, Silicon Valley, and–sigh–Roseanne, which may not still be the favorite it once was, considering its creator’s odd pivot of late. In any case, have a look below at our roundup of the shows, movies, music, and books you can expect this month on your computer screen, at the box office, and on your phone while commuting to work.