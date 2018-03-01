Your Creative Calendar: 99 Things To See, Hear, And Read This March

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the streaming platform will be premiering roughly 700 original series worldwide this year. Personally, I would’ve believed it if they’d said they were premiering 700 shows this week. Hell is watching 700 first episodes of new TV shows, absorbing so much clunky exposition and evaluating whether you want to even bother with a second episode. Luckily, running parallel to all that brand new Netflix content–some of which will indeed be awesome–is a deluge of returning favorites, like Atlanta, Silicon Valley, and–sigh–Roseanne, which may not still be the favorite it once was, considering its creator’s odd pivot of late. In any case, have a look below at our roundup of the shows, movies, music, and books you can expect this month on your computer screen, at the box office, and on your phone while commuting to work.
MOVIES IN THEATRES
- Alpha, premieres March 2.
- Death Wish, premieres March 2.
- Red Sparrow, premieres March 2.
- Gringo, premieres March 9.
- The Strangers: Prey at Night, premieres March 9.
- A Wrinkle in Time, premieres on March 9.
- The Death of Stalin, premieres March 9.
- The Leisure Seeker, premieres March 9.
- Thoroughbreds, premieres March 9.
- Tomb Raider, premieres March 16.
- Flower, premieres March 16.
- Isle of Dogs, premieres March 23.
- Pacific Rim: Uprising, premieres March 23.
- Unsane, premieres March 23.
- Acrimony, premieres March 30.
- Ready Player One, premieres March 30.
MOVIES AT HOME
- The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall, premieres March 2.
- Dear Dictator, premieres March 16.
- Allure, premieres March 16.
- Game Over, Man!, premieres March 23.
- The China Hustle, premieres March 23.
- I Kill Giants, premieres March 23.
MUSIC
- Andrew W.K., You’re Not Alone, out March 2.
- Lucius, NUDES, out March 2.
- Dean Ween Group, Deaner Rock 2, out March 2.
- Soccer Mommy, Clean, out March 2.
- Joan Baez, Whistle Down The Wind, out March 2.
- Lucy Dacus, Historian, out March 2.
- Moby, Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt, out March 2.
- The Breeders, All Nerve, out March 2.
- Titus Andronicus, A Productive Cough, out March 2.
- Tracey Thorn, Record, out March 2.
- August Greene, August Greene [Common, Robert Glasper & Karriem Riggins], out March 9.
- David Byrne, American Utopia, out March 9.
- Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, out March 9.
- Editors, Violence, out March 9.
- Gengahr, Where Wildness Grows, out March 9.
- Judas Priest, Firepower, out March 9.
- Ministry, AmeriKKKant, out March 9.
- Of Montreal, White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood, out March 9.
- Snoop Dogg, Bible Of Love, out March 16.
- Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, out March 16.
- The Magic Gang, The Magic Gang, out March 16.
- JB Dunckel, H+ [Air’s Jean-Benoît Dunckel], out March 16.
- Meshell Ndegeocello, Ventriloquism, out March 16.
- The Decemberists, I’ll Be Your Girl, out March 16.
- Yo La Tengo, There’s A Riot Going On, out March 16.
- Guided by Voices, Space Gun, out March 23.
- Jack White, Boarding House Reach, out March 23.
- Preoccupations, New Material, out March 23.
- Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite, No Mercy In This Land, out March 30.
- Frankie Cosmos, Vessel, out March 30.
- Kate Nash, Yesterday Was Forever, out March 30.
TV
- Atlanta, premieres March 1 on FX.
- Flint Town, premieres March 2 on Netflix.
- 90th Annual Academy Awards, premieres March 4 on ABC.
- The Good Fight, premieres March 4 on CBS.
- Hap and Leonard: The Two-Bear Mambo, premieres March 7 on Sundance.
- Hard Sun, premieres March 7 on Hulu.
- Life Sentence, premieres March 7 on CW.
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones, premieres March 8 on Netflix.
- Collateral, premieres March 9 on Netflix.
- Love, premieres March 9 on Netflix.
- American Idol, premieres March 11 on ABC.
- Traffic Stop, premieres March 12 on HBO.
- For the People, premieres March 12 on ABC.
- Rise, premieres March 12 on NBC.
- Ricky Gervais: Humanity, premieres March 13 on Netflix.
- Wild Wild Country, premieres March 16 on Netflix.
- On My Block, premieres March 16 on Netflix.
- Instinct, premieres March 18 on CBS.
- Arthur Miller: Writer, premieres March 19 on HBO.
- Adam Ruins Everything, premieres March 20 on truTV.
- The Chris Gethard Show, premieres March 20 on truTV.
- Krypton, premieres March 21 on Syfy.
- Station 19, premieres March 22 on ABC.
- Barry, premieres March 25 on HBO.
- Billions, premieres March 25 on Showtime.
- Silicon Valley, premieres March 25 on HBO.
- Trust, premieres March 25 on FX.
- The Terror, premieres March 26 on AMC.
- The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, premieres March 26 on HBO.
- Roseanne, premieres March 27 on ABC.
- Splitting Up Together, premieres March 27 on ABC.
- Alex, Inc., premieres March 28 on ABC.
- The Americans, premieres March 28 on FX.
- Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48, premieres March 29 on A&E.
- A Series of Unfortunate Events, premieres March 30 on Netflix.
BOOKS TO READ
- The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea, out March 6.
- Awayland: Stories by Ramona Ausubel, out March 6.
- Happiness by Aminatta Forna, out March 6.
- The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo, out March 6.
- Girls Burn Brighter by Shobha Rao, out March 6.
- The Merry Spinster: Tales of Everyday Horror by Mallory Ortberg, out March 13.
- The Red Word by Sarah Henstra, out March 13.
- The Parking Lot Attendant by Nafkote Tamirat, out March 13.
- Men and Apparitions by Lynne Tillman, out March 13.
- The Gunners by Rebecca Kauffman, out March 20.
- Tangerine by Christine Mangan, out March 20.
- Stray City by Chelsey Johnson, out on March 20.
