Worries that Facebook is not keeping up in AI lead to shakeup: Report

Yann LeCun, the superstar researcher who’s been at the helm of Facebook’s artificial intelligence efforts since 2013, has reportedly been moved into a “more limited role in AI strategy, direction, and external ‘evangelism,'” according to the Washington Post.

The move is part of a reshuffling of Facebook’s AI organization amid questions over whether the company’s AI efforts have kept up with the industry. Those questions have taken on greater urgency in the wake of the tech giant’s role in enabling the spread of election-related fake news, as well as its impact on users’ mental health, the Post wrote.

As part of the shake-up, Facebook is said to have hired former IBM Watson head Jérôme Pesenti as vice president of artificial intelligence.

Facebook has become a leader in AI in just a few short years since LeCun’s arrival to run what’s known as FAIR, or Facebook AI Research, a forward-looking team spread across several offices around the world that works in conjunction with the more product-focused Applied Machine Learning, run by Joaquin Candela. But the size of its AI and machine learning teams, numbered at 150 in 2016, is far smaller than those at competitors like Google or Microsoft.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Fast Company request for comment, but AI spokesperson Ari Entin told the Post that LeCun’s new role is a sign of the “increasing sophistication” of the company’s dual research and product efforts.

“The reality is that AI is more important than ever to Facebook,” Entin told the Post. “Our teams are growing. We’re continuing to publish and open-source more than ever before, and deploying AI across Facebook at a really high level.”DT