The Weinstein Co. Is On Its Way To A Complete Female-Led Rebrand

In an effort to pull The Weinstein Company from its ashes of disgrace, its new prospective owner Maria Contreras-Sweet plans to overhaul the company’s image.

Back in November, Contreras-Sweet, the former head of the Small Business Administration under President Barack Obama, pitched her vision of a new Weinstein Co. in her bid for the company’s assets. In her letter acquired by Deadline, Contreras-Sweet outlined her priorities, including a majority-female board of directors, a mediation process for Harvey Weinstein’s victims, and a litigation fund.

And it seems like Contreras-Sweet is well on her way to her goal.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Weinstein Co.’s owners have entered exclusive negotiations to sell the company to Contreras-Sweet for around $500 million.

The Wrap reports that Contreras-Sweet’s rebranding efforts will also include private breastfeeding rooms, catered meals for employees, and a new office location and name for the company, with probable options being Wonder Hill, Assembly Hall, or Creative Trade Studios.

If Contreras-Sweet does indeed become the new owner of Weinstein Co. and is able to execute her vision, it would be a considerable win for the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements that were sparked by the extensive list of women who came forward with sexual harassment and assault accusations against Weinstein last year.KI

