Virginia Woolf gets a Google Doodle to mark her 136th birthday

Virginia Woolf helped define modern literature with her lyrical prose and stream of consciousness writing, so it’s only fitting that she would get that most modern of tributes for her 136th birthday–a Google Doodle.

The doodle, which was created by London-based illustrator Louise Pomeroy, shows a minimalist portrait of Woolf in a picture frame, surrounded by autumn leaves falling from the sky, perhaps an homage to Woolf’s To The Lighthouse, where she references, “the autumn trees gleam in the yellow moonlight, in the light of harvest moons.”

In its description of the Doodle, Google calls the author “one of modern feminism’s most influential voices,” and it’s hard to disagree. Woolf’s work helped inspire the feminist movement during the 1970s, as well as countless pages written by empowered women and men who found kindred souls in the characters from A Room of One’s Own, Orlando, and Mrs Dalloway, to name a few. In her essay Mr. Bennett and Mrs. Brown, Woolf wrote that “all novels begin with an old lady in the corner opposite”–a scene that is seemingly mundane, but in fact richly complex.

See early drafts of the Doodle here and read more about Woolf—or just go read Woolf herself.ML