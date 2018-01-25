Lexus Teams With “Black Panther” For Marvel-Themed Super Bowl Ad

Who: Lexus, Marvel Studios

Why we care: Well, to be honest, I’m looking forward to seeing Black Panther in the theaters so much that I’ll take any excuse to see Marvel’s new movie hero in action. Here we see Black Panther and the king of Wakanda jump behind the wheel in what is otherwise a pretty standard car ad. And it’s not his first! The Black Panther was a big reason anyone actually sat through Audi’s sponsored peek at Captain America: Civil War.

Blockbuster movie brand tie-ins are just part of the deal these days, and as long as companies don’t get too greedy with how they use their IP access, fans will welcome yet another chance to get a glimpse of their heroes ahead of the movie premiere. Hey, at least this one actually makes sense for the movie. Unlike, say, when Ford was the official vehicle of Guardians of the Galaxy.