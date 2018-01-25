The backlash against Judge Aqilina is a perfect example of sexist “tone policing”

Many celebrated yesterday’s dramatic sentencing of former Olympic gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting hundreds of young girls over decades.

But minutes after people cheered the righteous no-BS manner of Michigan Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, the backlash began. Many men (and some women) didn’t appreciate Judge Aqilina’s harsh words for Nassar. (Notably, Aqilina said “I just signed your death warrant” as she gave the sentence.)

“I don’t care for the judicial grandstanding,” Vox‘s Matthew Yglesias wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Statements by the survivors have been extraordinary. A judge performing like this leaves me cold. https://t.co/L7enXJvOnL — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 24, 2018

The reaction isn’t surprising when you consider that women’s words, demeanor, and tone are routinely policed at work. Was judge Aquilina’s sentencing “grandstanding” as many of her critics have called it? Perhaps. But judicial grandstanding in these types of extreme cases is actually pretty common. When sentencing Bernie Madoff to a symbolic 150 years in prison, the male judge called him “extraordinarily evil.” Male judges routinely pass moral judgement on female rape victims. Judges also frequently tell the criminals they are convicting what they think of their actions. In this case, Judge Aquilina gave the power to the victims throughout the sentencing in a historic way. The final word on her job performance should come from them.

To Judge Aquilina : THANK YOU, YOU ARE MY HERO & Shout out to all of the survivors for being so brave & speaking like the queens that you are while looking at that monster. He will no longer have the power to steal our happiness or joy. I stand with every one of you ???? pic.twitter.com/b5SMmjZgeW — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 24, 2018

KD