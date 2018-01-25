Freelancers in creative industries experience more harassment

A new survey from HoneyBook , a business management platform, reveals that female freelancers working in photography, design, planning, and other creative fields experience harassment at greater rates than their counterparts who have full-time jobs.

Polling just over 1,000 women, 54% said they’d experienced harassment on a project. This is more than the 48% of full-time female workers surveyed in an NBC/WSJ poll in October.

Among the harassment claims, the HoneyBook survey found that 77% were unprofessional comments on appearance, 76% were demeaning nicknames, and as many as 60% were subjected to physical intimidation. Sixty-five percent of respondents were sexually harassed by an attendee of an event at which they were working.

Without an HR department, and more than half (58%) without a sexual harassment clause in their contract, it’s not surprising that the majority (83%) of these independent workers didn’t report the incidents to anyone. Those who did report to an authority said that at least half (51%) the time no one followed up.

HoneyBook found that independent workers are often reluctant to report because they might not get paid for the work or potentially lose future business.LD