Watch your backs, Facebook and Google! Goldman Sachs predicts big Amazon growth

A new report from Goldman Sachs sees Facebook’s and Google’s digital ad dominance continuing. The firm’s yearly digital ad forecast says that the duopoly, collectively, will continue to “capture the majority of growth.” The report estimates that Facebook and Google will represent 87% of the entire market’s growth in 2018 and 85% in 2019.

There is still room, however, for others to grow. In fact, Goldman Sachs says that product ad search will become an even more important category–one Amazon will capitalize on. It estimates that Amazon’s ad products will exceed $5 billion in 2019, up from $2.6 billion in 2017. At the same time, this growth won’t eat into the social juggernauts; “Amazon’s share gains are likely to come at the expense of 2nd-tier ad platforms, rather than Google and Facebook.”

