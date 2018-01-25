Now Twitter’s copying Snapchat–with new video sharing tool

For at least two years, Facebook has notoriously copied some of Snapchat’s most appealing features such as disappearing photos and videos. Now it’s Twitter’s turn to mimic the platform by developing a new feature that makes it easier to share clips of videos you’ve just shot, reports Bloomberg. Twitter “has a working demo of the camera-centered product, according to people who have seen it, but the design hasn’t been finalized, nor has the timing of its debut,” notes Bloomberg. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has expressed admiration for Snapchat in the past, calling it “very modern.”
