Reddit adds two-factor authentication…not that you’re not already paranoid enough

Not that anyone on Reddit uses their real name or gives up any personal info but–just in case–the site just launched two-factor authentication to protect you from doxxers. All you have to do is go to Preferences on desktop and activate the feature in the password/email tab. Then, when you log in, you’ll enter a six-digit verification code that’s been automatically generated by your phone after a new sign-in attempt. One privacy risk: You’ve got to share an email address with them and verify it, so that you can reset your account in case you lose your computer or your phone.