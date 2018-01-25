Reddit adds two-factor authentication…not that you’re not already paranoid enough

Not that anyone on Reddit uses their real name or gives up any personal info but–just in case–the site just launched two-factor authentication to protect you from doxxers. All you have to do is go to Preferences on desktop and activate the feature in the password/email tab. Then, when you log in, you’ll enter a six-digit verification code that’s been automatically generated by your phone after a new sign-in attempt. One privacy risk: You’ve got to share an email address with them and verify it, so that you can reset your account in case you lose your computer or your phone.
Of course, the announcement inspired plenty of Redditors to comment in outrage, paranoia, humor, and even the occasional wisdom. As one person noted: “Reddit isn’t just an anonymous discussion board, anymore. Not that that’s inherently bad, obviously, but it has changed.”MB