How To Learn To Love Mondays Again

Perhaps no other day of the week is as maligned as Monday. A 2016 survey by Spotify found that nearly two-thirds (64%) of us lack motivation on the first day of the workweek . The survey found that we use coffee, music, workouts and other coping mechanisms to get through the day.

But Monday gets a bad rap. It’s the first day of the workweek—a day to make things happen. So, don’t spend another Sunday night dreading what’s coming. Take action to help yourself love Mondays again.

Mind Your Words

Stop buying into the narrative that Mondays are so bad, says Ben Brooks, New York City-based career coach and founder of career management technology Pilot, Inc. “There’s a bit of a collective conscience that Mondays suck,” he says. Verbalizing that or posting it on social media, reinforces that attitude, so knock it off, he says. “Mondays don’t suck. Their life sucks, or their job sucks. Monday is just a day on a calendar.”

Griping comes at a cost, so change your language and start focusing on Monday’s positive aspects. You’re starting a new week at your job, which means you’re employed. You likely have choices you can make to improve the situation, Brooks says. Allow yourself to think about what would make you happy to come to work on Monday and consider working on those changes. It may also be a good idea to take a social media break to make yourself happier.

Name The Issue

If you chronically dread Mondays, explore where those feelings come from, says Nicole Lewis-Keeber, a psychotherapist and coach based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. “I don’t know about you, but I’ve robbed half on my Sunday or more in the corporate world or as an entrepreneur already worrying about what’s going to happen for the week,” she says.

Lewis-Keeber recommends looking at the reasons why you’re dreading Monday. Is there a project that’s troubling you? Are you struggling in your job or having issues with an individual? Once you name the source of your bad feelings about heading back to work at the end of the weekend, you can begin to reframe it or take action to resolve it.

Prep

Set yourself up for a great start to the week by planning something over the weekend to make it feel like you got in “some good fun and R&R,” says Christine M. Allen, president of Insight Business Works in Syracuse, New York. You’ll go into the week feeling satisfied. Plan your lunch and “try to get to work a little early. Ironically, this also helps you to go into work with a calm mind and body and sets you up for a good day,” Allen says.