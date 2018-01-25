Intel will face some tough questions on chip security when it announces earnings today

Intel announces quarterly results today and is expected to face some tough questions from Wall Street analysts about the fallout from its chip security crisis. The company has insisted that the security flaws revealed earlier in January, called Meltdown and Spectre, won’t impact their bottom line, but many expect there to be some longer-term effects on productivity. Some investors fear that users might ask for discounts from Intel, in light of the flaws, which could hurt the company’s revenue.
Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist with Inverness Counsel, told Reuters that they won’t be adding Intel to their $2.8 billion portfolio until they learn more from the tech giant about how it’s tackling the problem. “What we really need is transparency,” said Ghriskey. Intel has insisted the security flaws can be solved through software.MB