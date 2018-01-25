Snowflake’s now a unicorn: Data warehouse service raises $263 million on massive valuation

The cloud-based data warehouse service Snowflake announced the mammoth investment this morning, raising $263 million in a round led by Iconiq Capital, Altimeter Capital, and Sequoia Capital, in a fundraising round that values it at $1.5 billion, reports TechCrunch. Early last year it raised $100 million, and is likely headed for an IPO. CEO Bob Muglia told the site: “We have put ourselves on the path to IPO. That’s our mid- to long-term plan. This funding allows us to go directly to IPO and gives us sufficient capital that, if we choose, IPO would be our next funding step.”