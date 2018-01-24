Meryl Streep Joins Season Two Of HBO’s “Big Little Lies”

HBO has announced that the three-time Oscar winner and perennial gem of a human being Meryl Streep is joining the season two cast of Big Little Lies.

According to the announcement, Streep will play Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgård) mom, Mary Louise Wright. It’s a massive get for the already popular HBO show that cleaned up at the Emmys last year with eight wins, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Nicole Kidman), and Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Laura Dern and Skarsgård, respectively).

Big Little Lies also marks just the 13th TV-related role Streep has had in her career that spans 43 years and more than 80 credits. Let’s take a look back Streep’s presence on the small screen:

Secret Service (1977)

The Deadliest Season (1977)

Holocaust (1978)

Uncommon Women… and Others (1979)