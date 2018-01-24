Bumble Bans Alt Right Darling Jack Posobiec In a Very Public Way

The alt right figurehead, perhaps most notable for his role in perpetuating the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, was kicked off the dating app, Bumble, earlier this afternoon. Incredibly enough, his day proceeded to get even worse immediately afterward.

It all started when Twitter user Lindsey Ledford, a cybersecurity engineer, posted the below tweet.

is @bumble_app still a feminist dating app or the place where white nationalists / nazis go to cheat on their wives? pic.twitter.com/FUb8dwQVs6 — Lindsey Ledford (@deborahlindseyl) January 24, 2018

Having your account on a dating site exposed is already tough enough for the average gentlemen, but it becomes much more difficult when you have the visibility of the guy who allegedly planted a “Rape Melania” sign at an anti-Trump rally to create a conservative outrage story, and who had Papa John’s cater his wedding rehearsal dinner when they briefly became the so-called official pizza of the alt right. (That wedding was two months ago, by the way.)

After Ledford recognized Posobiec and tweeted about her encounter with him on the app, Bumble inquired further and Ledford explained just who it was they had let on their platform.