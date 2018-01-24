TripIt’s new feature is like Waze for TSA lines

TripIt, an app that’s all about making travel more efficient, is taking on one of the least efficient aspects of going places by air: airport security lines. A new feature available to people who pay $49 a year for TripIt Pro offers estimated wait times for individual checkpoints, helping users determine how early to leave for the airport and which checkpoint to choose.
Working with a partner, TripIt gets its data from automated gadgetry now set up at airports in Austin, Denver, Orlando, and Phoenix. It plans to add more venues as they get wired with this equipment. TripIt, and the new feature, is available on iOS and Android.HM