iOS 11.3 update: Apple says these five things are coming this spring

iPhone X users will be able to use their voice and facial expressions to make Animoji characters sing (like karaoke) in Messages. This feature was developed and popularized by Fast Company‘s Harry McCracken. Health Records. Apple has added the ability to pull clinical information from health providers into iDevices. This includes things like lab results, vitals, medications, allergies, and much more.

A public beta of the OS is coming soon. iOS 11.3 will work on the iPhone 5s and later, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, the iPad 5th generation, the iPad mini 2 and later, and the iPod touch 6th generation, Apple says.MS