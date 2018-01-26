How Oculus Plans To Fund And Inspire Great VR Content This Year

As we enter the third year of the consumer virtual reality era, it’s more important than ever to offer non-gamers enough options to make them want to lay out some dough for a headset.

This year, the industry is readying its second generation of hardware–standalone headsets that have all the required computing onboard, rather than needing to be connected to a smartphone or tethered by wires to a PC. That’ll likely be a big step forward, as it should bring down the cost of getting a VR system. But there still needs to be great content.

No platform company has gotten as involved in the content creation process as Facebook-owned Oculus, the maker of the high-end Rift headset, as well as the forthcoming Oculus Go, and the provider of the software powering Samsung’s Gear VR. And while the company last year decided to shutter its in-house filmmaking division, Story Studio, it has committed to investing $250 million in third-party projects.

The dividends are already paying off. At the Sundance Film Festival’s New Frontier showcase last week, five Oculus-funded films were on display, including one, Wolves in the Wall, that had originally been a Story Studio project but which was eventually completed externally by several members of that team.

Oculus, like every other company in consumer VR, is well aware of the industry’s chicken-and-egg problem: If there’s not enough good content, consumers won’t get on board, but if they’re not sure consumers are going to buy hardware, content creators are wary of putting time, energy, and money into new projects.

Games are a big part of that dynamic, but there’s not enough game players to sustain the entire VR ecosystem. So, for Oculus, which wants to grow that ecosystem and inspire people to buy its hardware, it’s vital to ensure that there’s a steady flow of good experiences for everyone, not just gamers.

“We’re re-energized for 2018, working with storytellers and creators in VR,” says Colum Slevin, Oculus’s head of experiences, “to bring the best stories out and help creators and storytellers bring their best foot forward.”