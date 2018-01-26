After Opposing Trump, Companies Like Starbucks (Kind Of) Thank Him For Tax Cuts

Back when Donald Trump was still campaigning for president, Starbucks—then helmed by Howard Schultz—was one of the most vocal critics of the Republican candidate’s divisive rhetoric. In keeping with its ethos of social responsibility, Starbucks took tangible steps to combat Trump’s proposed policies and it continued to oppose those policies once Trump won. A year ago, for instance, Starbucks vowed to hire 10,000 refugees in response to the president’s proposed immigration ban. Starbucks also doubled down on its investment in Mexico , which included a donation of 4 million coffee trees.

Fast-forward to today, and the Seattle-based coffee giant is capitalizing on Trump’s federal tax reform. Following in the footsteps of countless other companies, Starbucks is rewarding employees with bonuses and expanding benefits for workers. That includes paid paternity leave and sick leave for hourly employees, along with a forthcoming wage increase.

By its own framing, Starbucks is simply living by its long-established values. But its statement still nods to the tax overhaul led by a president whose policies it once vocally opposed.

“Building on a long history of providing relevant, industry-leading benefits, Starbucks Coffee Company today announced a series of new partner (employee) offerings that span across wage and benefits,” the company said. “These offerings will total more than $250 million for more than 150,000 partners and are accelerated by recent changes in the U.S. tax law.”

Starbucks is not alone. The Walt Disney Company also referenced the “recently enacted tax reform” in an announcement about bonuses, despite the fact that its CEO, Bob Iger, made a public showing of stepping down from Trump’s advisory council after the president withdrew from the Paris climate agreement.

Similarly, Comcast and Apple both cited the tax reform law in their announcements about bonuses, while Walmart went a step further, saying outright that “tax reform gives us the opportunity to be more competitive globally and to accelerate plans for the U.S.” (Walmart’s CEO made a point of criticizing Trump after Charlottesville, but remained on his business advisory council.)

And then there was AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, who had even higher praise: