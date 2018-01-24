Natural Light Wants To Pay Off $1 Million Of College Student Debt

AB InBev’s economy brand Natural Light is using the Super Bowl to announce a new contest that looks to pay back college students for all those less-than academic nights spent drenched in its affordable, boozed-up glory.

With regional ads in 10 markets picked for their college town bonafides like Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Madison, WI, Dayton, OH, and Kansas City, MO, the brand is launching a contest called #NattyStories to give 25 students and former students a chance to win $40,000 each–from a pot of $1 million overall–to pay off student debt. To enter, all you have to do is post a video describing your “inspiration for going to college,” that includes a shot of a green pull-tab from cans of limited-edition Natty Light packs.

Chelsea Phillips, vice-president of value brands at Anheuser-Busch, says the connection between Natty Light and college students is a natural fit. “When we looked at Natural Light consumers and the role the brand plays in their lives, it felt like a no-brainer to have a conversation about student debt,” says Phillips. “We want to use fun, Natty Light stories to make sure people are remembering the good times of college and not have it overshadowed by the debt they have to repay.”

The ad, created by Vice’s in-house agency Virtue, fits the profile of the brand in that it’s pretty lo-fi: just a video of some dorm shenanigans set to the Dawson’s Creek theme. While not in the ad, actor Jake Johnson has signed on as brand spokesperson and will be promoting and raising awareness for #NattyStories across social media.

Phillips says the campaign will be running over the first half of the year, with all the winners announced by college graduation season.JB