  12:57 pm

This Google Doc contains TV writer salaries in a bold bid for Hollywood pay transparency

[Photo: Oliver Thomas Klein /Unsplash]

On Tuesday, a public Google doc began circulating in the TV industry, calling for writers, executives, and assistants to anonymously post their salary, gender, and race in an apparent attempt for transparency in pay disparities. The doc was reported on yesterday by the Hollywood Reporter. Employees from Disney, Sony, Paramount, CBS, NBC, and more have added to the doc and have included disparaging insights like being paid illegally and the lack of healthcare benefits at some companies.

Check out the live link here.KI

