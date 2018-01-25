Waze and Payoneer team up so that guy in your carpool has no excuse not to pay for gas

Waze Carpool just made it easier to get freeloaders out of the car. The company announced today that it is working with Payoneer, a digital payment company, to make it super easy to transfer secure, instant payments , so those jerks in your carpool have no excuse not to pay their fair share of gas, tolls, and the Starbucks drive-thru bill.

“At Waze Carpool, we’re making it easy and fun for people to commute together and save time and money while reducing the strain on the roads and the environment,” said Josh Fried, head of Waze Carpool, in an emailed statement. “We know carpoolers are busy folks, so the payment experience should be seamless and pain-free. We partnered with Payoneer so drivers have one less thing to worry about, and they get reimbursed on time, every time.”

Waze Carpool is the latest expansion service from driving app Waze, which was acquired by Google in 2013. It’s now running in Texas, California, and Israel, and it has plans to expand soon. Waze Carpool connects riders and drivers with similar routes to commute together for a greener, more affordable commute while reducing cars on the road.

Unlike Uber or Lyft, Waze Carpool drivers are everyday Wazers who happen to be going the same direction as each other. Commuters use the Waze Carpool app to find a match, and then riders use the app to pay the driver a rate up to the federal mileage rate to cover the cost of gas and wear and tear. Who gets dibs on the stereo will be settled by primogeniture and/or whoever calls it.ML