Six things to cut from your resume (and two you should add)

Less is more when it comes to your resume. If it doesn’t fit on a single page, it’s a sign from the universe that you need to hit “delete”–not fiddle with the margins and font size.

Here’s a quick rundown (and here’s a more thorough one) of a few things that can definitely go:

That foreign language you got a C in in college Basic software relative to your role (i.e. Microsoft Office for everyone; Photoshop for designers) Tech skills that aren’t in demand, like outdated coding languages Soft skills that should be givens, like multitasking Meaningless buzzwords like “team player” Joke skills for “personality,” like “guacamole aficionado”

Now for a few things you might not have considered adding but probably should:

RB