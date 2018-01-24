Six things to cut from your resume (and two you should add)

Less is more when it comes to your resume. If it doesn’t fit on a single page, it’s a sign from the universe that you need to hit “delete”–not fiddle with the margins and font size.
Here’s a quick rundown (and here’s a more thorough one) of a few things that can definitely go:
- That foreign language you got a C in in college
- Basic software relative to your role (i.e. Microsoft Office for everyone; Photoshop for designers)
- Tech skills that aren’t in demand, like outdated coding languages
- Soft skills that should be givens, like multitasking
- Meaningless buzzwords like “team player”
- Joke skills for “personality,” like “guacamole aficionado”
Now for a few things you might not have considered adding but probably should:
- Soft skills that aren’t basic and obvious, like “conflict mediation” and “collaboration design”–rather than, say “listening” (here’s more info on finding resume-worthy soft skills)
- In some cases, a super-short “objective” statement (here’s how and when to write one that doesn’t sound pretentious or passé)