The Always Hilarious Tiffany Haddish Gets Pampered In Her First Groupon Ad

Who: Groupon

Why we care: Last summer, Tiffany Haddish told Jimmy Kimmel a story about the time she treated Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith to a swamp tour Groupon while shooting Girls Trip in New Orleans. The story went viral, and even Jimmy Fallon got Pinkett Smith to tell her own version. Given that film’s effect on Haddish’s rising stock–she just made another star turn during the Oscar nominations announcement this week, of all things–Groupon’s move in December to enlist her as its newest spokesperson appears to be a stroke of genius.

The brand’s original announcement said Haddish would be starring in its Super Bowl ad, so this, her first official ad, looks like a preview. It’s pretty standard Haddish, which is pretty damn good and certainly enough to have us looking forward to what she comes up with for the big game.