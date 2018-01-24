Creepers might be spying on your Tinder swipes with help from a digital peephole

That means digitally savvy snoops with way too much free time might not only be able to assess your potential matches, but also figure out whether you swiped left or right on the app. The security issue, reported by CNN yesterday, was originally pointed out by the security firm Checkmarx, which blames the digital peephole on Tinder’s decision not to encrypt photos uploaded to the app using the HTTPS security protocol.

Passwords or other sensitive data are not leaking, and Tinder told CNN that its desktop and mobile web platforms already encrypt images, and it is working on encrypting them in the app, as well. Until then, though, because photos are not encrypted, anyone with hacking chops and a snooping streak who happens to be on the same Wi-Fi network while you’re swiping through the app, can play peeping tom into the dating app.

It could also let someone inject images or other content into the app feed, which sounds like it could be used as a modern-day version of the computer flirting scene between Andie and Blane in Pretty in Pink, but less cute and more creepy.

