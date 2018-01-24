Monster Energy company is reportedly a monstrous place for women to work

A Huffington Post report reveals that five women have filed four lawsuits against Monster Energy, alleging sexual discrimination and assault. All five women have left the energy drink company, but the three men charged in the suits are reportedly still employed by Monster Energy.

The problems allegedly start at the top: John Kenneally remains a VP despite accusations of bullying, harassment, and retaliation by three women. The Huffington Post also got a hold of text messages that Kenneally sent to an employee calling her a “whore” and a “bitch”—and yet he is still on the payroll. The company’s current head of music marketing, Brent Hamilton, is awaiting trial for allegedly strangling his girlfriend while on a business trip. And the company’s HR department clearly wasn’t very effective, as one lawsuit was filed by a former HR employee, who alleges her harassment was enabled by the company’s former female head of HR.

Monster told Huffington Post that these cases are without merit and characterized all five of the women who filed the suits as “disgruntled employees.” Meanwhile, Coca-Cola—which owns an 18.1% stake in Monster—said it was “unaware of these cases.” Read the full story while sipping literally anything but Monster.ML