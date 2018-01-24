Nielsen will now take stock of all your Instagram posts about The Big Bang Theory

If NCIS stays on TV for the next 12 years, blame that guy who always posts real-time Mark Harmon reaction memes on Instagram. Ratings giant Nielsen is adding Instagram to its Social Content Ratings —”the most comprehensive measure of program-related social media activity,” according to, well, Nielsen .

When its social ratings system was introduced in 2016, Nielsen was only looking at TV-related activity and engagement on Facebook and Twitter (say, who was tweeting about the surprise contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, or when your dad posted on Facebook about replacing the batteries in your smoke alarm thanks to This Is Us). Now, Nielsen will add all those important Instagram posts about Big Bang Theory and Blue Bloods to its social metrics, too. So if you share enough Instagram stories about The Mayor, it might just win reelection.ML