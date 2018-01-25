Four Great Reasons To Rip Up Your To-Do List

There are lots of great ways to reorganize your to-do list in the name of productivity, but I don’t use any of them. In fact, I’ve stopped writing to-do lists altogether and find my workday is actually better off. Here are a few hidden reasons why your to-do list–no matter how you write it–might be holding you back.

1. It Dampens Your Mood The First Thing In The Morning

Confronting your to-do list as soon as you sit down at your desk is frequently depressing. And while it’s true that banking small wins (i.e. crossing items off your to-do list) can be motivating, you may just be recovering the momentum you lost in the act of mapping out your daily tasks. Let me explain.

I have several things I need to do today. Completing this Fast Company article is one of them. As always, I’m excited about submitting a new piece and know I need to look it over and make final tweaks before doing so. Right now, this article is mostly in my head–where it belongs. If it were to become an item on a sheet notepad or in a to-do app, it would lose its imaginative power, which is precisely the thing that makes me excited to accomplish it.

Some activities benefit from not being reduced to tasks. It’s a beautiful, unseasonably warm winter day–almost like spring. If I jotted down “go for a walk,” that activity would instantly lose its appeal. When the idea of going for a stroll remains in my head, I can look forward to it expectantly–because it’s a choice, not a duty. The origin of the English word “task” is the old French word “tasche,” or “duty”; “tasche” comes from the medieval Latin “tasca” or “taxa”–literally a “tax” or “charge.” Who wants to do something because it’s a (taxing) duty? Not me! One of the simplest ways to reframe it may be to leave it off your to-do list entirely.

2. You Can’t Make Yourself Do Things

The sheer fact that so many of your to-do lists get left unfinished should give you pause. It turns out that humans are pretty bad at making ourselves do things we don’t like to do. Researchers in recent years have chipped away at the idea that sheer willpower can substantially impact your behavior in any direction. People who chalk up their productivity to great self-control are likely mistaken. (If you’re looking for a more powerful, sustainable source of motivation, here’s what you need to know.)