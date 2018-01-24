Initial coin offering projects are a magnet for cyber criminals

ICOs are being hit by attacks from cyber criminals 100 times a month on average, reports Reuters. Moscow-based cyber security firm Group-IB analyzed 450 attacks on ICOs in 2017 and found that attacks increased tenfold over the period. In total of the $3.7 billion raised by ICOs to date, $400 million of that has been stolen by cyber criminals. Among the most common attacks on ICOs are phishing attacks, where cyber criminals try to steal login credentials via spoofed emails and websites. Each month $1.5 million of ICO funds are being stolen via that method.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Businesses that tap both heartstrings and purse strings and use the engine of commerce to make a difference in the world
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens