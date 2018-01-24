GM is being sued after its self-driving car collided with a motorcyclist

It’s one of the first known lawsuits involving the collision of a self-driving car and a human driver. The accident happened in December in heavy traffic outside of San Francisco, reports the Guardian. The lawsuit claims a Chevrolet Bolt that was operating in autonomous driving mode “suddenly veered back into [the motorcyclist’s] lane, striking [him] and knocking him to the ground.” At the time of the incident there was a backup driver behind the wheel of GM’s vehicle. However, a report issued about the accident says that it was the motorcyclist who was at fault: