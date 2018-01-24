GM is being sued after its self-driving car collided with a motorcyclist

It’s one of the first known lawsuits involving the collision of a self-driving car and a human driver. The accident happened in December in heavy traffic outside of San Francisco, reports the Guardian. The lawsuit claims a Chevrolet Bolt that was operating in autonomous driving mode “suddenly veered back into [the motorcyclist’s] lane, striking [him] and knocking him to the ground.” At the time of the incident there was a backup driver behind the wheel of GM’s vehicle. However, a report issued about the accident says that it was the motorcyclist who was at fault:
“As the Cruise AV was re-centering itself in the lane, a motorcycle that had just lane-split between two vehicles in the center and right lanes moved into the center lane, glanced the side of the Cruise AV, wobbled and fell over. The motorcyclist was determined to be at fault for attempting to overtake and pass another vehicle on the right under conditions that did not permit that movement in safety.”
Regardless of fault, this isn’t the first time GM’s autonomous vehicles have been involved in accidents. Last September their AVs were invalid in six no-fault collisions.MG