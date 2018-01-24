The EU has fined Qualcomm $1.2 billion for paying Apple to use its chips

The European Commission says it is levying the fine against Qualcomm following an investigation that started three years ago, reports Reuters. That investigation found that Qualcomm was paying Apple billions of dollars so Apple would not use baseband chipsets bought from Qualcomm’s rivals in its iPhones. The EC said that meant no company could effectively compete with Qualcomm even if their chipsets were better. In other legal issues, Qualcomm is also currently being sued by Apple for $1 billion in patent royalty rebates the chipmaker allegedly withheld from them.MG
