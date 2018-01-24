Amazon will start giving data of its third-party sellers to Massachusetts tax officials

The company sent notifications to its Massachusetts-based sellers that it will start handing over their federal tax ID numbers along with the estimated value of inventory they have stored in Amazon’s Massachusetts warehouses, reports CNBC. Amazon initially refused to turn over seller tax data, but said it is doing so now due to a “valid and binding legal demand.” The move could set a precedent for other states to follow. States miss up to $13 billion in tax revenue annually because of sellers that refuse to come forward with taxes owed.MG