Facebook just bought a company that verifies government-issued IDs

The social media giant has scooped up Boston-based Confirm, a company that specializes in verifying government-issued identification cards, reports CNBC. The deal hasn’t been announced publicly yet, but a source said Confirm’s employees will join Facebook in Boston. The deal is a sign that Facebook is actively trying to make good on its promise to verify identities of people who purchase election ads. Facebook could, of course, also have a wider use intended for Confirm’s tech–government-issued ID checks for all its users?MG