How The Hood Incubator Is Empowering People Of Color In Cannabis

In late 2016, Ebele Ifedigbo knew California was on the verge of legalizing recreational marijuana. So with barely $2,000 in hand, Ifedigbo—along with cofounders Lanese Martin and Biseat Horning–started the Hood Incubator, an Oakland-based nonprofit whose goal is to address the lack of inclusivity in the cannabis industry.

“We were just like, we’ve got to make something happen,” Ifedigbo tells me. “The marijuana industry was already fast-moving . . . We knew there was a very limited window of time to create the level of impact that we wanted to make.”

Ifedigbo notes that the incubator rarely uses the words “diversity” or “inclusion” to characterize its mission because equity should be “built into the actual DNA of how that industry operates,” not an afterthought. And so, the incubator’s approach is three-pronged: community organizing, policy and advocacy, and economic development.

The latter takes the form of a business accelerator, which offers mentorship to entrepreneurs who want to enter the cannabis industry or operate an aboveboard business, as well as an apprenticeship program, which pairs people from the Hood Incubator with existing companies. (One such partner is Jetty Extracts, an Oakland-based cannabis extract producer.) Eventually, the hope is to create an ecosystem that is mutually beneficial–say, a co-op model that yields combined distribution or marketing for businesses in a community.

“As the industry continues to get more competitive and more crowded, it’s going to be harder and harder for smaller operations to survive just on their own,” Ifedigbo adds.

To that end, the Hood Incubator is still working on increasing access to funding for entrepreneurs in the accelerator program. Ifedigbo says Hood has brokered relationships with some investors and participants in Oakland’s equity program–but the next step is being able to grant entrepreneurs direct financial support.

“We’re in the beginning stages of creating an investment fund that’s targeted specifically toward black and brown cannabis entrepreneurs,”Ifedigbo says. “So right now, we’re in the phase of just shopping around our investment memos to different investors and gathering a few anchor investors.”