Can a makeover help this 120-year-old suitcase brand get its groove back?

As far as suitcase-makers go, Rimowa is one of the world’s oldest, creating the iconic aluminum luggage with grooves on it. The LVMH-owned brand is about to turn 120 years old, and in conjunction with its anniversary, it’s launching a brand-new visual identity. Led by Rimowa CEO Alexandre Arnault (son of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault), the brand commissioned a Munich-based design studio called Bureau Borsche and London-based branding consultancy Commission Studio to create the new look.

The new look is pared down: A canvas of black, white, and gray with the word “Rimowa” capitalized in a sans serif typeface. Variations of the original grooved motif will appear on the owner’s manual, hang tags, and paper stocks, becoming an entire visual language. This new look is currently being rolled out and will soon be available in all the suitcase packaging as well as in retail stores.ES