Meet the NikeID of baby strollers

High-end stroller brand Joolz just created a new system that allows you to customize your baby’s buggy. The Dutch brand launched Joolz Tailor, a pram that can be customized to create more than 360 combinations by picking particular combinations of colors and materials. You can also adapt it so that it can fit two babies, should you have twins or babies close in age. The customized versions don’t take any longer to ship to the customer than the regular version, so you can rest assured the stroller will arrive before baby does.