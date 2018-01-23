$30M Google moon landing competition forced to abort mission

Last September, my colleague Steven Melendez wrote about the Google sponsored $30 million competition to fly a robot to the moon. The Lunar XPrize zeroed in on five startups to be finalists. It seems none panned out–XPrize announced today that “no team will make a launch attempt to reach the Moon by the March 21st, 2018 deadline.” As a result of missing the deadline, the $30 million prize will not be awarded.

According to XPrize, the group wasn’t able to come up with a winner because of fundraising difficulties, as well as “technical and regulatory challenges.” It adds that the competition may continue in some form down the line if it can find a new sponsor or if the competition is retooled to not involve an insane amount of money.

You can read the full announcement here.CGW