How To Stop Yourself From Saying “Sorry” All The Time

I don’t remember when I started being an over-apologizer. It might have been at a previous job, when my bosses told me that I was “questioning” my senior colleagues too often. Somewhere early in my professional journey, “sorry” became an overused word in my vocabulary.

I have learned that my tendency to say “sorry” all the time probably stemmed from imposter syndrome, and the negative reactions that I, as a woman in the workplace, sometimes face when I display any signs of strength or authority. But saying “sorry” isn’t doing me any favors in the credibility department. In fact, it’s doing the complete opposite. By apologizing unnecessarily, I voluntarily put myself in a subservient position.

Over the years, I’ve worked hard to try to eliminate unnecessary apologies in my daily conversations. I still slip up about 20% of the time (bad habits are hard to break, after all), but for the most part, I’ve trained myself to catch the words before they come out by employing a few tips and tricks. If you’re struggling with the tendency to use “sorry” when the situation doesn’t warrant an apology, here are a few things you can do.

1. Say Thank You Instead

When freelance writer Kat Boogaard wanted to curb her over-apologizing habit, she substituted “sorry” with “thank you.” For example, when she was running late to meet someone for coffee, she simply said, “Thanks for waiting for me.”

The rationale between replacing “sorry” with “thank you,” as Boogaard wrote for The Muse, is that by apologizing, she started the interaction in a negative tone, causing her to feel like she needed to spend the rest of the conversation “recovering from [her] faux pas.” On the other hand, saying “thank you” allowed her to recover from her blunder more quickly. “I didn’t need to spend time mentally obsessing over what I had screwed up, because my genuine “thank you” had provided a much more natural segue into a different discussion–rather than the awkward exchange that typically follows an apology.”

Related: 5 Credibility-Busting Responses You Need To Stop Using

2. Provide A Solution

Everyone makes mistakes at work sometimes. Surely that requires owning up to them, right? Not always. For big screw-ups, a sincere apology is necessary, but for small ones, there are ways to take responsibility without diminishing your credibility further.