Why did Minnie Mouse have to wait 40 years for a star on the Walk of Fame?

The Time’s Up movement that is sweeping Hollywood has come to the wonderful world of Disney. On Monday, Katy Perry dressed in Minnie Mouse’s iconic spots and presented the most famous female mouse in the world with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It’s about time.

Mickey Mouse got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978–to mark the 50th anniversary of the mouse power couple’s debut in the 1928 film Steamboat Willie. In yet another example of the egregious power imbalance that runs through the movie industry, it took Minnie 40 extra years to get a little recognition of her own.

The star of more than 70 movies, Minnie did what Mickey did while wearing high heels (and if she’s like most working women in the world, getting 2/3 of his pay). Minnie has been a mainstay of Disney’s animated universe, a fixture in the company’s theme parks, an inspiration to fashion designers, and an icon for little girls around the world.

“Minnie has entertained millions of people around the world, touching hearts and bringing joy wherever she goes,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to see her cultural influence and many achievements recognized with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Yet, in another sign of how women’s contributions to Hollywood are overlooked, the company did not even nominate her for a star on the Walk of Fame until recently. According to a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce who oversees the Walk of Fame, Minnie was only nominated a few years ago. Only recently was Minnie’s star given final approval for the honor.

We have reached out to Disney for comment.ML