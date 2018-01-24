How To Transfer To Another Role Within Your Company

You’re in a company you love, with a great culture and enviable perks . There’s just one thing–your dream job isn’t what you’re currently doing. In fact, it involves working in another department.

I’ve been there. In the four years I’ve been at Dropbox, I’ve had four different roles, from customer service to product manager–successfully working my way into a technical role despite not having a technical degree. So I’ve learned a thing or two about how to set yourself up for success when you want an internal transfer, whatever your company policy on it may be. Here are my recommendations.

1. Take On Additional Projects Related To The Role You Want

Your current role might have nothing to do with the job you really want, but the first step to a successful transfer is to be really good at your current job.

This goes beyond delivering excellent results–it’s important to maintain a positive attitude about what you’re currently doing, even when you’re not 100% excited about it. That being said, if you’re looking to move into a different function that requires an entirely different skill-set, you also need to show you possess those abilities already. How? Take on a couple projects that are relevant to your desired role to showcase what you can do.

Before I made the jump from customer service to business development, I took on extra work to help resolve customer issues related to our partnerships. I became an expert in the product and technical details of the product integrations we had with our partner companies. As a result, the business development team included me in their conversations with partners, and I helped negotiate and resolve the technical aspects of our partnership deals.

So when I formally pursued the move to join the business development team, I’d already established that I had the skills to do the job.