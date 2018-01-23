Jordan Peele has already won Oscars Twitter

Much to the delight of fans (including this fan!) who thought Get Out was the freshest, most innovative, and most timely movie of the year, Jordan Peele’s horror-comedy-social-commetary mashup was nominated for four Academy Awards this morning, including Best Picture—and a Best Director nom for Peele himself. Now, we’re not saying Peele will definitely sweep the ceremony or anything, but if Oscar-related tweets are any gauge, Peele is definitely an early favorite.