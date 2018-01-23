Jordan Peele has already won Oscars Twitter

Much to the delight of fans (including this fan!) who thought Get Out was the freshest, most innovative, and most timely movie of the year, Jordan Peele’s horror-comedy-social-commetary mashup was nominated for four Academy Awards this morning, including Best Picture—and a Best Director nom for Peele himself. Now, we’re not saying Peele will definitely sweep the ceremony or anything, but if Oscar-related tweets are any gauge, Peele is definitely an early favorite.
Check out Peele’s tweet stream below. And if you don’t get that first reference, go see Get Out right now.
What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place?
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018
Right now I’m just thinking about everyone who bought a ticket and told someone else to. You did this. Thank you. ✊????
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018
I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that.
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018
