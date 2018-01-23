Facebook’s algorithm changes could be great news for Adobe and Salesforce

As digital media publishers freak out about upcoming Facebook news feed changes—which will de-emphasize video and other content promoted by brands and publishers—other companies may have reason to embrace the changes with open arms.

A new report from Pivotal analyst Brian Wieser looks at Adobe’s outlook. It mentions that Facebook’s announced algorithm tweaks “have reinforced the notion that web publishers (and brands) must increasingly control or otherwise improve their direct relationships with consumers.” Thus, companies like Adobe and Salesforce that provide marketing technology services will benefit from this change. “This means increased investment in web experience, mobile app development, email marketing platforms and data management strategies,” writes Wieser.

Indeed, we're already beginning to see this happen. Social-friendly news publisher NowThis recently re-launched its website after relying solely on social platforms to share its content. Since it can no longer depend on Facebook, the move makes sense—and we'll probably be seeing more moves like this in the coming months.