How To Solve A Work Problem Above Your Pay Grade (And Not Overstep)

Whether you love or hate your job, there’s probably at least one thing you wish you could change about your company, office, or even your own team that seems beyond your control. The easy part is acknowledging the problem; the much harder part is talking to senior leaders about the changes you’d like to see made–without overstepping or sounding like a know-it-all. Here’s what it takes.

Find A Small Fix

It’s a fine line to walk, but I’ve done it plenty of times in my career, even when I was just starting out. Part of my responsibilities in a position a few years ago was to attend weekly team meetings. These meetings lacked structure and in my opinion were a complete waste of everyone’s time pretty much four times out of five. As the lowest person on the totem pole at the time, I could’ve just sucked it up and settled on complaining each week to a coworker who felt the same way.

But instead, knowing it was highly unlikely those meetings could be cancelled altogether, I considered possible solutions: What could be implemented pretty quickly to improve our team’s efficiency during the time we met? I quickly realized that, for starters, we lacked a clear agenda. So, based on the topics we regularly discussed, I put together a sample weekly agenda that could guide us each week.

Then I printed it out and asked to meet with one of the senior leaders who was in charge of running the meetings. Rather than stirring up unnecessary emotions and telling her how aggravating I found them, I told her:

I think that our weekly meetings are a great way for everyone to touch base and stay informed on the latest projects and client developments. But I’ve noticed they could probably be more effective and efficient if we had an agenda to guide what we cover. With that in mind, I mocked one up–have a look. What are your thoughts on it? I can also run it by the team to see if they have anything they’d like to include to make it better.

The result? She loved the idea, and thanked me for thinking about how I could make meetings run more more smoothly. Afterward, I emailed the sample agenda to my team and asked them for their input to enhance it, and soon afterward we implemented the final version. As a result, our meeting time was cut in half, we were able to get more out of each meeting, and we even ended up having fewer meetings in total since quick updates based on the agenda could be sent over email.

