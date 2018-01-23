Just three weeks in, mergers are on fire in 2018

The total value of mergers between companies around the world since January 1 has already hit $152.5 billion, reports Bloomberg. That makes 2018 the biggest year for mergers during the same period than any since the dotcom boom of the year 2000, when $374 billion in mergers took place during the same three-week period. Experts attribute the boom in mergers so far this year to the U.S. corporate tax cut and the rising stock market.MG